Principal speaks out after Clackamas HS defaced with Trump stickers, refried beans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The principal of Clackamas High School says a part of the school was defaced with Trump stickers and refried beans Monday morning when he arrived on campus.

In a letter to Clackamas High School parents, Principal Nate Muñoz said the incident appeared to start as a prank that included toilet paper in trees and writing on sidewalks; however, by Monday morning, the front doors of the school had been covered in refried and black beans along with Trump stickers and Trump campaign door hangers.

In an Instagram video posted to the Clackamas High School account, Muñoz recalled how shocked he was discovering the scene, which he called “a racial hate crime.”

“For those of you who did that, it’s disappointing,” he said into the camera. “That’s not what being a Cav is about, that’s not what being a good human is about, and it’s shocking, actually.”

Muñoz also apologized to students and staff “who are appalled by” the incident.

“We will continue to make this place safe,” he said, adding that “it doesn’t matter how long it takes, we’re going to keep driving away at fighting this stuff ’cause we’re never going to be okay with” racism.

He also encouraged anyone at the school with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, North Clackamas Schools District confirmed the “incident of vandalism” was discovered Monday morning.

“Upon arrival school staff found the front doors and entrance area had been defaced with refried and black beans. Trump stickers and Trump campaign door hangers were also posted,” a district spokesperson said in a statement. “Because beans are an established derogatory symbol for the Latinx community, their use in this incident creates a racist impact, regardless of the intent behind the act. NCSD has zero tolerance for racism and condemns this hateful act.”

The school district also confirmed a report has been filed with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. KOIN 6 News has reached out to authorities for more information.