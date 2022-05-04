PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the Supreme Court leaked a possible change to abortion access, pro-choice advocates are getting ready to provide services to those who live out of state if needed.

Idaho is among more than a dozen states in the country that have a law in place that would immediately make most abortions illegal if Roe v. Wade is struck down.

Planned Parenthood is now renting medical office space in a building in Ontario as of a few months ago. The building is used to house a nonprofit health clinic. Planned Parenthood is concerned that its reproductive healthcare services in Idaho would be severely curtailed. They’re looking to provide services to both Idaho and Oregon patients.

“Oregon has amazing service and protection for people who seek abortions. We are looking at how we could provide support and help,” said Anne Udall of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette.

Planned Parenthood is not giving any details as to when the site would open. Abortion would be just one of many reproductive health services it would provide. Exams, birth control and prenatal care would also be included.

But they recognize there are different views about them coming into eastern Oregon. Planned Parenthood has been the largest provider of reproductive health services in Idaho, with eastern Oregon residents also getting care in those centers, since the nearest Oregon clinic is in Bend.

But there is still a wait to see what happens with the Supreme Court’s decision, which is expected next month at the earliest.