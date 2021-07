PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can help two incredible non-profits continue their missions the next time you’re on a snack run!

All month-long Plaid Pantry is partnering with the Sunshine Division and SOLVE Oregon to help raise some much-needed funds. Kohr Harlan went out on Wednesday morning to learn all about “Project C.A.R.E.S.”

For more information about the project, visit Plaid Pantry’s website.