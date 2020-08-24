Project Veritas files lawsuit against Oregon AG, Multnomah DA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Project Veritas has filed a lawsuit against Oregon’s attorney general and Multnomah County’s district attorney.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court, Project Veritas claimed they cannot do their jobs when the state and county do not allow them to secretly record demonstrations, which they said is the only way to safely and effectively practice their First Amendment rights.

“We think it’s an injustice. There’s no expectation of privacy in a public place or public park to record what people are doing and saying. They’re not going to be honest with us if I say I’m with Project Veritas and I’d like to know all the fraud you’re committing,” James O’Keefe, who spearheads Project Veritas, said on Monday outside of the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland.

The New York Times reported on Project Veritas earlier this year, saying their agenda was to infiltrate Democratic groups to spy on their actions.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt declined to comment, and KOIN 6 News is waiting to hear back from the Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office.