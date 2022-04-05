PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A planned protest is taking place in Tigard on Tuesday at an intersection that is considered “highly dangerous.”

The protest comes one month after 57-year-old Karen Kain was killed after a hit-and-run collision at Hall Blvd. and Lucille Ct. Kain’s 86-year-old mother was severely injured in the collision.

A handful of protesters were young kids, with one of them holding a sign directed at ODOT that said “How many more people have to die?”

Protesters say that Hall Blvd., which is located state Hwy. 141 between 99 W and Locust St. is unsafe and are requests that ODOT either invest the funds to make it safe or turn it over to the city of Tigard and provide them with the funds to make it safe.

Protestors also say that there are no continuous sidewalks on either side of the road to allow safe access to Metzger Elementary or Metzger Park, and that the speed limit needs to be lowered from 40 miles per hour.