18 more arrested, face federal charges after Portland protests

FILE – In this July 20, 2020 file photo Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore. When armed protesters took over a remote wildlife refuge in eastern Oregon four years ago to oppose federal control of public lands, U.S. agents negotiated with the conservative occupiers for weeks while some state leaders begged for stronger action. This month, federal officers sent to Portland to quell chaotic protests against racial injustice took swift and, some say, harsh action: launching tear gas, firing less-lethal ammunition and helping arrest more than 40 people in the first two weeks. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eighteen more people are facing federal charges after being arrested at protests in Portland this week, United States Attorney Billy J. Williams announced on Friday.

The charges come as Portland has seen nearly two months of protests related to systemic racism, police brutality and now in opposition toward the federal officers that have been deployed in the city. Most nights the protests center around the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, which is what federal officials say their officers are protecting from vandalism.

Photo of vandalism at the federal courthouse. (DOJ)

Since the federal officers arrived in the Rose City, the nightly protests have seen an influx of participants — with numbers reaching over a thousand demonstrators on some nights. As the number of protesters increases, so do tensions between them and the federal authorities.

The 18 arrested in the last week does not include any arrests made Thursday night or Friday morning, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Those arrested now face charges include assault, trespassing, failure to comply and arson among others. A full list of charges and those arrested is included below.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, all 18 people made their first court appearance on Friday morning. A release from the office says each were ordered release pending jury trials or other follow-up court proceedings.

List of arrests, charges

Failure to comply with a lawful order

Joseph Lagalo, 37

Baily Dreibelbis, 22

Nicholas Kloiber, 26

David Hazan, 24

Hailey Holden, 30

Marnie Sager, 27

Ella Miller, 26

Caleb Ehlers, 23

Pault Furth, 22

Cameron Knuetson, age unknown

Assault of a federal officer

Jennifer Kristiansen, 37

Taylor Lemons, 31

Giovanni Bondurant, 19

Gabriel Houston, 22

Damaging federal property

Jerusalem Callahan, 24

Trespassing on federal property

Wyatt Ash-Milby, 21

Arson

Joseph Ybarra, 21

Creating a disturbance