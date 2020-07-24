18 more arrested, face federal charges after Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eighteen more people are facing federal charges after being arrested at protests in Portland this week, United States Attorney Billy J. Williams announced on Friday.
The charges come as Portland has seen nearly two months of protests related to systemic racism, police brutality and now in opposition toward the federal officers that have been deployed in the city. Most nights the protests center around the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, which is what federal officials say their officers are protecting from vandalism.
Since the federal officers arrived in the Rose City, the nightly protests have seen an influx of participants — with numbers reaching over a thousand demonstrators on some nights. As the number of protesters increases, so do tensions between them and the federal authorities.
The 18 arrested in the last week does not include any arrests made Thursday night or Friday morning, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Those arrested now face charges include assault, trespassing, failure to comply and arson among others. A full list of charges and those arrested is included below.
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, all 18 people made their first court appearance on Friday morning. A release from the office says each were ordered release pending jury trials or other follow-up court proceedings.
List of arrests, charges
Failure to comply with a lawful order
- Joseph Lagalo, 37
- Baily Dreibelbis, 22
- Nicholas Kloiber, 26
- David Hazan, 24
- Hailey Holden, 30
- Marnie Sager, 27
- Ella Miller, 26
- Caleb Ehlers, 23
- Pault Furth, 22
- Cameron Knuetson, age unknown
Assault of a federal officer
- Jennifer Kristiansen, 37
- Taylor Lemons, 31
- Giovanni Bondurant, 19
- Gabriel Houston, 22
Damaging federal property
- Jerusalem Callahan, 24
Trespassing on federal property
- Wyatt Ash-Milby, 21
Arson
- Joseph Ybarra, 21
Creating a disturbance
- Zachary Duffly, 45
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.