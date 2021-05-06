19-year-old facing fed arson charge for Portland police union building fire

Firefighters extinguish a fire set outside the Portland Police Association building in North Portland, April 13, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old Beaverton resident is facing a federal arson charge in connection with a Portland police union building fire in April.

Nineteen-year-old Alma Raven-Guido has been charged with one count of arson following a federal grand jury indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Raven-Guido was arrested by FBI agents on Wednesday and was arraigned on Thursday, pleading not guilty, prosecutors said in a statement.

Raven-Guido, who is also a University of Oregon student, is accused of setting a fire to the Portland Police Association building on North Lombard Street during a declared riot on April 13.

In court documents, the Multnomah County district attorney’s office said an informant tipped off a Portland police officer about Raven-Guido’s alleged involvement in the fire.

The informant watched as Raven-Guido allegedly poured “a flammable liquid on the building from three plastic bottles,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Raven-Guido was also arrested during a protest in August 2020.

Raven-Guido has been released from federal custody pending further court proceedings.

Authorities say the investigation was conducted by the Portland Police Bureau with help from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.