2 accused Portland rioters plead not guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men facing charges related to protests in Portland appeared in court on Wednesday.

Investigators say 21-year-old Jarrid Huber pushed a dumpster against the Justice Center and set it ablaze during a riot on May 25. Huber is also accused of spray-painting anarchist symbols on buildings and destroying the windows of several businesses.

Huber faces several charges including first-degree arson, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief and riot. He has pleaded not guilty.

Theodore Matthee-O’Brien faces riot and criminal mischief charges stemming from a protest on April 16 during which more than 30 downtown businesses were damaged.

The 22-year-old Reed College student is accused of breaking several large windows, including some at the Oregon Historical Society. His charges include four counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree riot.

He also faces three additional charges — riot, interfering with a peace/parole and probation officer and second-degree disorderly conduct — related to a protest on January 20. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.