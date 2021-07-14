2 arrested in melee between protesters outside of Salem Planned Parenthood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested in connection to a melee that broke out between protesters and counterprotesters outside of a Planned Parenthood in Salem on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Robert Gerald Gonzalez, 44, and Ricky Dale Clark, 64, were arrested in connection with the incident, according to Salem police. Gonzalez is charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree and Clark is charged with assault in the third degree, riot, disorderly conduct in the second degree and resisting arrest.

Salem police said the protest started just before 6 p.m. when about 50 to 70 people attended the protest, which was billed as The Church at Planned Parenthood, at the Planned Parenthood on Wolverine Street NE. Authorities said within this group, there were about 20 individuals dressed in Proud Boys clothing “apparently acting as security,” and said some of them were carrying sidearms, paintball guns, bats and body armor.

By about 6:20 p.m., about 40 counterprotesters arrived at the scene “carrying bats, paintball guns and armor,” according to police.

Officials said there was “an initial scuffle” between the groups, but officers with Salem police’s Mobile Response Team, which had been monitoring the protest, were able to separate the groups at first. However, police said as officers “became outnumbered,” a request for more law enforcement resources was made, and other Salem officers and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office came to the scene.

Eventually, Salem police said the groups again started a confrontation and that people from “each side refused to obey officer orders and continued to clash,” adding that protesters and counterprotesters sprayed chemical irritants at one another and the officers, which is when officers reportedly used two crowd control munitions along with a “loud distraction device” to break up the violence.

It’s unclear if Gonzalez or Clark have attorneys.