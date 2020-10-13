2 charged with theft in connection with May riot

Portland police dispersed hundreds of protesters in the 2nd night of civil disturbance, May 30, 2020 (KOIN)

The alleged crimes happened on the second night of what would become nightly unrest in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office announced charges against two men accused of stealing from a store during a May riot in downtown Portland.

Richard Cavanaugh, 18, and Shane Anderson, 40, are each charged with first degree burglary and first degree theft.

According to an affidavit, a Portland police officer was responding to ongoing riots in downtown Portland, which were sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Around 8:37 p.m. on May 30, the officer said he responded to Bait, a store that sells shoes, clothes and collectibles. Officers allegedly saw smashed windows and people stealing merchandise from inside.

Officers said Cavanaugh tried to leave the store with “arms full” of stolen goods. They arrested him, along with Anderson, who allegedly had a brick inside his jacket, according to court documents.

They also arrested Ada McGraw — who was previously indicted by a grand jury, according to the DA’s office — and a fourth person whose charges were later dropped.

In July, Anderson’s original charges of riot and burglary were dismissed. The case was reinstated in September with amended charges.

Anderson is also facing numerous charges in a separate case from earlier this month. Officers arrested him on Oct. 3 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Portland, after reports of “someone renting a room with a fraudulent credit card,” according to court documents. The police officer on the scene said Anderson used a fake name at first and had forged documents in his hotel room.

May 30 was the second night of unrest that would end up continuing for more than 100 consecutive nights in the city. Thousands of people descended on the streets of downtown Portland that weekend. Fires were set, businesses looted, and police made dozens of arrests.