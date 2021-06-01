2 face federal charges for riot actions in 2020, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two area men now face federal charges for their alleged actions during recent riots near the Hatfield Courthouse and the ICE facility, both federal buildings.

Richard Timothy Hernandez, 56, faces 3 counts of destruction of government property. Rowan McManigal, 19, is charged with giving false or misleading information about possessing incendiary chemical agents, the US Attorney for Oregon’s office said.

Both appeared in federal court on Tuesday and were released until more court proceedings take place.

The case against Hernandez

Federal officials say Hernandez broke more than a dozen windows at the courthouse and the ICE building in March. The Portland resident and others is accused of throwing 13 objects at the courthouse windows on March 14, which caused $143,000 in damage. Officials also say Hernandez threw 74 rocks at the ICE office windows on March 20 and April 29, causing $21,000 in damage.

The case against McManigal

The teen from Lake Oswego is accused of using a hoax explosive device at the ICE facility on December 19, 2020. Federal officials said McManigal was seen pulling wiring from the building’s card reader and intercom. When he was arrested, authorities said they found the hoax device. He allegedly later confessed the device contained water and “was meant to waste people’s time” if they were arrested.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow these cases.