2020 Portland protester pleads guilty to brutal assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man involved in an attack during a 2020 protest in Portland pleaded guilty Thursday and will be sentenced soon.

Emilio DeLeon and the victim exchanged words before squaring to fight on May 30, 2020 . The man turned and ran with DeLeon in pursuit. DeLeon then punched the man in the face and knocked him to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, a 14-year-old boy kicked him in the head. That kick was caught on video and was used as a clip in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

The teen was also arrested but because he’s a juvenile the Multnomah County DA said they could not update his case.

DeLeon will be back in court to be sentenced for 3rd-degree assault.