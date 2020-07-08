2nd man charged with arson at PPB’s North Precinct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A second young man was arrested and charged with arson connected to a riot outside the PPB North Precinct on June 26.
Gavoughn Streeter-Hillerich also faces charges of riot, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and, in a charge related to when protesters blocked I-84 on June 8, failing to perform the duties of a driver.
The 22-year-old was arrested in the 1500 block of North Terry Street, police said. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
On Tuesday, 18-year-old Rollin Tristan Fodor was also arrested for arson at the North Precinct.
