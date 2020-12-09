3 officers off protest duty to avoid alleged contempt motion

The city has not released the officers' names

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City of Portland will take three police officers off protest duty while they’re under investigation for allegedly using excessive force against ACLU legal observers and journalists.

The Oregonian reports the city didn’t release the officers’ names. The move is part of an agreement between the city and ACLU, journalists and legal observers who sued the city over the alleged police use of excessive force. The negotiated pact was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.

The plaintiffs agreed not to pursue an immediate motion asking a judge to find the city in contempt of a September court order barring Portland officers from “arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force” against journalists or legal observers.

This is a developing story.