4 arrested, 1 wanted for protest at Oregon State Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A protest at the Oregon State Capitol at the beginning of the special legislative session ended with 4 people arrested and another person being sought, the Oregon State Police said.

Those arrested were identified as Ryan Lyles, Ronald Vanvlack, Jerry Dyerson and Jeremiah Pruitt. The man being sought is Jeremy Roberts.

Authorities said a number of demonstrators arrived around 8:30 a.m. and tried to get into the Capitol, which was closed to the public due to the pandemic. As one person left the building, several protesters used the chance opening to get inside. Troopers asked them to leave and “the altercation became physical,” officials said Monday night.

Clockwise from left: Jeremy Roberts (being sought), Jerry Dyerson, Ronald Vanvlack, Ryan Lyles, Jeremiah Pruitt, December 21, 2020 (OSP)

One of the protesters used bear spray or some other chemical irritant in the vestibule but troopers and the Salem police were able to contain the crowd.

Despite warnings to leave or face arrest, demonstrators stayed. Around 10:30 a.m., the chemical irritant was used again, which led to Lyles’ arrest Lyles. The 41-year-old was charged with being a felon in possession of body armor and unlawful use of Mace.

Vanvlack, 75, and Dyerson, 53, stayed in the vestibule and were arrested for trespass and disorderly conduct.

Then around 1:30 p.m., protesters again tried to get into the building through a door on the west side. Officials said a window to the door was broken but no one got in. That’s when Pruitt, 35, was arrested for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The man being sought, 40-year-old Jeremy Roberts, is believed to have tried to get into the building in the afternoon and is believed to have attacked 2 reporters.

Despite their attempts to disrupt, the Oregon legislature completed their special session and passed a series of COVID relief bills.