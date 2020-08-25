‘500 pounds of garbage’: 3 brothers clean up after protests

"Everybody can find something to do, to better our city"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Everybody can find something to do, to better our city.” That’s the message from three Portland brothers who are taking it upon themselves to clean up downtown parks where protesters have met for nearly three months.

The three MacLean brothers pick up trash downtown. August 2020 (Courtesy Alex MacLean)

“Do the best we can to leave it better than what we saw.”

The MacLean brothers—Scott, Alex and Colin—are fourth generation Portlanders.

“We’re all local Cleveland High School graduates.”

The trio says they love Portland, so much so, they spent nearly half a week cleaning up the parks across from the Justice Center where hundreds, and at times thousands, of people have protested and rioted in the last 88 days.

“I drive by the Elk statue—the former Elk statue—every day and I went through on Wednesday and it just kind of hit me: the garbage in the park, the statue’s gone, just kind of a whole mess, the boarded-up windows, the graffiti,” said Scott, who works downtown.

That’s where is began.

“In our industry, you hear over and over again how many companies want to leave the city, and so, on my lunch break, I thought, well I’m going to go do something about it,” said Scott. He grabbed some garbage bags and started cleaning up the trash that was scattered through Chapman and Lownsdale Squares.

After realizing the job was too big for one man, he called his brothers.

“I said Colin, is there any way we can make a garbage cart out of your golf cart and go down there and really attack this?” recounts Scott.

Together, the brothers picked up trash on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. When people saw what they were doing, others stopped to help out.

“We ended up with 500 pounds of garbage.”

The site where the Elk statue once stood between Chapman and Lownsdale Squares. August 24, 2020 (KOIN)

They brought in some of their own equipment, including a trailer, in order to haul off all of the trash they collected.

“The problem, frankly, is that there’s no trash cans there, and the trash cans that are in the neighborhood have been burned out,” said Scott.

For the MacLean brothers, this has nothing to do with politics or the groups that gather downtown.

“There were folks supporting the police officer and they were very nice, and folks supporting the Black Lives Matter and they were very nice,” said Scott.

Portland Parks and Recreation said they’ve partnered with the Central City Concern’s Clean Start program to address the litter and debris is Chapman and Lownsdale squares. Clean Start makes its rounds every morning, while the Parks Department works to address property damage such as trash cans and benches. And, a spokesperson mentioned, volunteers are always welcome to help.