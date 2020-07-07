7 charged with federal crimes after Portland riots

Only 4 of the 7 are from the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people arrested during weekend riots in Portland made their first court appearance Monday on a variery of federal charges.

Only 4 of the 7 are from the Portland area: Rowan Olsen, 19, AndrewSteven Faulkner, 24, Christopher Fellini, 31 and 28-year-old Cody Porter.

The others are Shant Singh Ahuja, 28, from Oceanside, California; Gretchen Margaret Blank, 29, from Seattle; and Taimaine Jame Teo, 24, from Eugene.

Gretchen Margaret Blank is accused of using this shield to attack a federal officer during a Portland riot in July 2020 (Photo released July 7, 2020, US Attorney’s Office of Oregon)

A mortar explodes at the door to the Hatfield Federal Courthouse during a riot in Portland in July 2020 (Photo released July 7, 2020, US Attorney’s Office of Oregon)

A broken door at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse during a riot in Portland in July 2020 (Photo released July 7, 2020, US Attorney’s Office of Oregon)

Christopher Fellini of Portland is accused of having these weapons with him during a riot in Portland in July 2020 (Photo released July 7, 2020, US Attorney’s Office of Oregon)

Authorities said they were arrested for events that took place between July 2 and the early hours of July 6.

Olsen — who authorities said gave them a false name of Kiefer Alan Moore and a false date of birth (said he was 24) at the time he was arrested — charged with disorderly conduct, creating a hazard on federal property, and failing to obey a lawful order. He allegedly pushed and held a glass door at the Hatfield Courthouse closed, which kept officers inside and shattered the door. After the door was broken, officials said, a mortar came into the courthouse and exploded near the officers.

Ahuja is accused of destroying a closed-circuit video camera on the outside of the federal courthouse. Blank allegedly assaulted a federal office with a shield.

Faulkner, Fellini, Porter and Teo allegedly used high intensity laser to assault federal officers. Faulkner also had a sheathed machete at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

The investigation by the US Marshals, the FBI, ATFE, Federal Protective Service, Customs and Border Protections and Homeland Security continues.