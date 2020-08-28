74 face federal charges from Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland, Oregon, for three months since George Floyd was killed.
The misdemeanor and felony charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property.
Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, said in a statement Thursday that “violent agitators” had “hijacked” the First Amendment. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis.
The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings.
Here are the names of those facing charges:
- Edward Carubis, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 1, 2020;
- Rowan Olsen, 19, is charged with creating a hazard on federal property, disorderly conduct, and failing to obey a lawful order on July 2, 2020;
- Shant Singh Ahuja, 28, of Oceanside, California, is charged with destruction of federal property on July 4, 2020;
- Gretchen Blank, 29, of Seattle, Washington, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Andrew Faulkner, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Christopher Fellini, 31, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Theodore Matthee-O’Brien, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Cody Porter, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Taimane Teo, 24, of Eugene, Oregon, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Benjamin Wood-Pavich, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Jacob Gaines, 23, a Texas resident, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 11, 2020;
- Lillith Grin, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 12, 2020;
- Benjamin Bolen, 36, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 13, 2020;
- Kevin Weier, 36, is charged with attempted arson on July 13, 2020;
- Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with damaging government property on July 21, 2020;
- Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance on July 21, 2020;
- Caleb Ehlers, 23, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Paul Furst, 22, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Jennifer Kristiansen, 38, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 21, 2020;
- Ella Miller, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Marie Sager, 27, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Giovanni Bondurant, 19, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020;
- Bailey Dreibelbis, 22, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Gabriel Huston, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020;
- Joseph Lagalo, 37, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 22, 2020;
- Taylor Lemons, 32, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020;
- Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson on July 22, 2020;
- David Hazan, 24, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020;
- Nicholas Kloiber, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020;
- Cameron Knutson, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020;
- Carly Ballard, 34, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 24, 2020;
- David Bouchard, 36, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 24, 2020;
- Dakota Eastman, 30, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
- Josslynn Kreutz, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
- Ezra Meyers, 18, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
- Mark Rolycanov, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
- Pablo Avvocato, 26, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Douglas Dean, 34, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Rebecca Mota Gonzales, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Thomas Johnson, 33, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Richard Lindstedt, 33, is charged with violating national defense airspace on July 25, 2020;
- Nathan Onderdonk-Snow, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Stephen O’Donnell, 65, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Joshua Webb, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Jeffree Cary, 30, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- John Tyler Gabriel, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Noelle Mandolfo, 30, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Patrick Stafford, 35, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Travis Williams, 27, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Caleb Wills, 29, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Brodie Storey, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 27, 2020;
- Edward Schinzing, 32, is charged (photos available) with arson on July 28, 2020;
- James Hickerson, 54, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 28, 2020;
- Ian Wolf, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order and creating a hazard on federal property on July 28, 2020;
- Sabastian Dubar, 23, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
- Jordan Johnson, 32, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
- Evan Kriechbaum, 31, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
- Christine Margaux, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
- Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, 18, is charged with arson on July 30, 2020;
- Isaiah Maza, 18, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 31, 2020;
- Dakotah Horton, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on August 17, 2020; and
- Dakota Means, 20, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on August 24, 2020.
Eleven others have been issued citation violations. All defendants, unless noted, are presumed to be local residents.
KOIN 6 News contributed to this story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.