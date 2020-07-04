9 arrested after Portland riot; Feds arrest 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten people total were arrested following a riot in the early hours of July 3 in downtown Portland, including one person who now faces federal charges.

Mortars were launched towards and inside the federal courthouse, leading to a fire erupting inside the building. (PPB)

Rowan M. Olsen, 19, is accused of destroying government property after an attack on the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Officials said rioters used bottles, rocks, fireworks and improvised explosives to attack officers for federal and local agencies.

Authorities said Olsen gave them a false name — Kiefer Alan Moore — and a false date of birth (said he was 24) at the time he was arrested.

“The lawless and violent acts of extremists across the political spectrum cannot continue,” said US Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams. “Violence directed at federal, state, and local law enforcement and property destruction is inconsistent with the aims of social justice.”

Portland police said they arrested 9 people following the riot. Eight were booked, one was cited.

The 8 who were booked into the Multnomah County Jail face a variety of individual charges: interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer.

Those arrested and booked are Isaiah Emanuel Jackson, 35; Laurielle Yvette Aviles, 28; Kristina Lynn Naranjorivera, 34; Sage Patterson, 20; Dane A Zielinski, 26; Gabriel Phillipa Sprague, 30; Patrick Mellon, 37; and Alexander Michael Sundine, 26.