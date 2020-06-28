ACLU of Oregon files class-action suit against PPB, city

The Portland Police Bureau permitted media to film from behind the fence that lines the Justice Center. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Portland Police Bureau and the City of Portland “on behalf of journalists and legal observers who were targeted and attacked by the police while documenting protests.”

The suit claims that police have used tear gas, pepper spray, shot rubber bullets and thrown flash bangs directly at both journalists and legal observers. The filings also state that police have arrested members of the media and legal observers.

The complaint lists six primary plaintiffs and includes others similarly situated: Tuck Woodstock, Doug Brown, Sam Gehrke, Mathieu Lewis-Rolland, Kat Mahoney, and John Rudoff.

“The police retaliation against Plaintiffs is part of a broader pattern of the Portland police repeatedly and intentionally shooting, gassing, and beating journalists and observers covering the George Floyd demonstrations,” the ACLU of Oregon stated.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the City of Portland for comment on the lawsuit but has not yet heard back.

Protests against police brutality have been happening across the City of Portland for the past month in the wake of George Floyd’s death, a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

On the city’s east side, daily marches began at Revolution Hall, led by a new community coalition named Rose City Justice. Those demonstrations proceeded largely without confrontations with police and are contrasted by the nightly protests outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, which started on May 29. The first night of protests ended in violence when demonstrators broke into the Justice Center. Other stores downtown were broken into and looted and police declared a riot.

In the weeks since, police and protesters have clashed outside the Justice Center.

A temporary restraining order was put on the police’s use of tear gas on demonstrators, but that ban has since expired.

Those local protests are a part of a nationwide call for an end to police violence

The ACLU of Oregon provided the following copy of the complaint: