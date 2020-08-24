Additional suspects in protest assault sought, reward offered

The assault occurred on Aug. 16 during a protest in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the weekend, Portland police announced they are looking for more suspects in a brutal attack that occurred during a protest on August 16.

Marquise Love, 25, is suspected of kicking a man in the head and knocking him unconscious following a crash at SW Broadway and Taylor. Officers found the driver, identified as Adam Haner, lying in the street unconscious and bleeding. Love was arrested several days later, but the Portland Police Bureau says they are searching for other individuals involved in the assault.

They say members of the group threatened, assaulted and robbed two women and helped beat Haner. The PPB released screenshots of the suspects they are searching for, which were taken from a video on social media.

The video police referenced was posted to YouTube, showing the altercation at length. Watch the video below:

WARNING: Graphic video

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Submit a tip online or call 503.823.4357.

