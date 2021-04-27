Affidavit: Informant’s tip led to NW Portland riot arrests

A TriMet bus shelter is tagged with the anarchist symbol at NW 21st and Northrop during a riot, April 23, 2021 (PPB)

Earlier this month, prosecutors said a tipster led to the targeted arrest of a 19-year-old in connection with a Portland police union building fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people who were arrested in connection with a declared riot last Friday in Northwest Portland were honed in by police following an informant’s tip, according to court documents.

In a probable cause affidavit filed on Monday, Multnomah County prosecutors described the events that led to the arrests of Jacob A. Camello and Crystal M. Miranda, both 29, on riot and criminal mischief charges.

The tipster, who according to the document is “known to law enforcement,” was in the protest crowd at the Starbucks on NW Overton and NW 23rd Avenue on April 23 and allegedly watched two individuals, later identified as Miranda and Camello, throw rocks into the Starbucks’ windows to smash them.

“The informant communicated their observations to uniformed officers, who tracked Miranda and Camello as they walked with the crowd,” according to the affidavit.

Responding officers then allegedly saw Camello spray paint an antifa symbol on a bus shelter, and then arrested Miranda and Camello. Antifa is a general description of the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.

On Tuesday, Miranda entered a “no complaint” to a criminal mischief charge, with the other still standing, and Camello is still facing a riot charge and two charges of criminal mischief in the first degree, based on court documents available Tuesday afternoon. Both Miranda and Camello are up for arraignments on June 23.

Earlier this month, prosecutors revealed in court documents an informant’s tip led to the targeted arrest of a 19-year-old on arson charges in connection with a fiery riot at the Portland police union building.