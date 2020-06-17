After 7 days of protesting, Portland teen gets coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teen who spent days protesting in Portland recently tested positive for COVID-19. But he doesn’t think the pandemic should deter others from joining the cause.

Ethan Snyder told KOIN 6 News on Tuesday he starting having symptoms the first weekend of June after protesting for a week straight. The 19-year-old Portland resident tested positive for the virus on June 9.

“I didn’t think I was going to catch it, it was really surprising,” Snyder said, explaining he had been among thousands of other protesters. “I was wearing a mask the whole time — some people weren’t wearing masks but for the most park most people were wearing masks.”

Dr. Pat Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, said last week officials hadn’t made a firm connection between the ongoing protests and coronavirus cases. Officials in Multnomah County have said there have been fewer than five cases of people testing positive for the virus after attending a demonstration.

KOIN 6 News received the following statement from Multnomah County on Tuesday:

“We don’t have immediate plans to routinely report this data. Dr. Vines was able to share that Multnomah County was aware of fewer than 5 cases who reported going to a protest, although data isn’t compiled in a way to allow routine reporting. And while we understand the interest in the protests’ effect on viral spread, the Public Health focus right now is on where the person spent time while infectious, not where we think they were infected.”

Meanwhile, Snyder said he doesn’t think people should be worried about getting the virus while protesting. He said he plans to rejoin the movement as soon as his quarantine period is over. Protests are continuing for the 19th night in Portland on Tuesday.

“It’s a really important movement and just because I got coronavirus doesn’t mean that it really stops. We’ve seen change in the country starting to get made. Getting back out there and pushing for more is the important thing to do right now,” he said.

But his case raises concerns for public health officials locally and across the U.S. They urge protesters to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer — items that are typically free for demonstrators who meet nightly at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland.

Public health officials reported a record 278 new cases in Oregon on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 6,098.

