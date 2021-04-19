‘All out’ protest called for in Portland on Monday

People began gathering in late afternoon at Chapman Square for an expected protest, April 19 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday afternoon, the jury got the case of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for the death of George Floyd last May.

Also Monday, protest organizers called for an “all out” protest beginning at Chapman Square, then at Woodlawn Park at 8 p.m. with a march at 9 p.m.

PPB said they are aware of the “direct action” at Woodlawn Park, not far from the mixed residential and business district where the North Precinct is located.

“In the past, violent crowds have targeted the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct and employees with arson, including attempts to burn it down. In the past, direct action events have resulted in damage to local business, including many businesses owned by community members of color,” officials said Monday afternoon. “People who engage in criminal activity are subject to the use of force and arrest.”

Last week, riots were declared in Portland on 3 separate days, including Friday night after Portland police shot and killed Robert Delgado at Lents Park. On Saturday, an unlawful assembly was declared outside the PPB East Precinct.

Rioters, arsonists and vandals were destructive in a relatively short period of time on Friday night. The Oregon Historical Society and churches were targeted and damaged and many fires were set.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who is also the Fire Commissioner, urged people to stop setting fires, in part because of the Red Flag danger from the hot and dry weather.

