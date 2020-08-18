Alleged attacker of Portland driver identified, sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The alleged attacker of a driver during a downtown Portland protest Sunday night was publicly identified by police who continue to search for him.

Marquise Love, 25, is suspected of kicking a man in the head and knocking him unconscious following a crash at SW Broadway and Taylor after a white pickup hit a light pole. Officers found the driver lying in the street unconscious and bleeding, but not from the crash.

Marquise Love in an undated photo released by PPB on August 18, 2020

Authorities said the victim, who has not been publicly identified, is recovering at home from non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to look for a transgender female who had some items stolen in the area of SW 4th and Taylor, where the incident began.

Officials said they’re aware civilians are trying to contact Love after some of his personal information was posted online. They urged the public not to do this and noted “information circulating on social media is not always accurate.”

On Monday, both the Multnomah County District Attorney and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office condemned the violence.

“The actions depicted in these videos are universally rejected as wrong – and the actions are illegal. I condemn this violence. Assaults on community members and police officers undermine everything our community is doing to bring meaningful and lasting change to the criminal justice system and beyond,” DA Mike Schmidt said.

Wheeler’s office said: “I denounce all violence, including the assaults that were filmed and posted to social media last night. The work this community and others nationally are doing towards criminal justice reform and racial justice are in an effort to make our communities safer. Assaults like these make our community less safe.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Brent Christensen at 503.823.2087.