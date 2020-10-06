Alleged Portland rock-thrower faces federal trial

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Anti-police protesters hold back a member of the Proud Boys during a clash between the two groups on August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. For the second Saturday in a row, right wing groups gathered in downtown Portland, sparking counter protests and violence. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man appeared Monday in federal court, accused of misdemeanor assault on a federal officer during dueling demonstrations in August.

The alleged crime happened the afternoon of August 22 in downtown Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Violent skirmishes started outside the Justice Center on SW 3rd Avenue when a rally organized by members of right-wing groups including Proud Boys was met by counter-protesters.

Federal officers were assigned to protect the nearby IRS building. During the brawl, “multiple objects were being thrown by individuals in the counter-protest group in the direction of the other protest group and federal law enforcement officers,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

One agent allegedly saw a large rock thrown toward him from the crowd. It hit a tree near the agent. An officer described a man later identified as Christian Burke as the person who threw the rock, an observation later confirmed with video evidence, according to authorities.

Burke, 23, appeared in federal court Monday. He faces one count of misdemeanor assault on a federal officer and was released pending trial scheduled for December 8.

Richard McBreen, one of Burke’s attorneys, told KOIN 6 News his client has no criminal history and is presumed to be innocent.

“Christian Burke has not had his day in court and the government is required to prove a person’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” McBreen said. “And that has not been accomplished.”