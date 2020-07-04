Area demonstrations aim to counter July 4th celebrations

FILE – In this June 24, 2020, file photo protesters gather near the White House in Washington amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was restrained by police in Minneapolis. A majority of white Democrats today say police officers are more likely to use deadly force against a Black person than a white person, according to a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, not unlike five years ago. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least four major demonstrations are planned to coincide with Fourth of July celebrations Saturday, according to Portland Black Lives Matter officials.

Beginning at noon, two events will be taking place: a march in from Portland State University and an event at the Oregon State Capitol.

The Anti-Independence Day March will begin at the PSU Native American Student & Community Center. Organizers said the march is promoting indigenous solidarity for Black liberation. Snacks, water, masks, medical supplies and physically distanced seats for high risk and elders will be provided.

In Salem, the Black Lives Matter Solidarity hosted by Salem Community Organizers will be providing a peaceful and family-friendly celebration. BLM said it will be providing water, masks and encouraging social distancing.

Then at 1 p.m. in Northeast Portland, another march will be taking place to protest racism beginning at Sabin Elementary. The Stand Up and Ride Against Racism participants will start at Sabin and then march to Irvington Elementary.

At 6 p.m., an event called Bars Up Guns Down will be held outside of Revolution Hall at 13th and Stark. Organizers said the group will be riding to the Justice Center and back to protest police brutality against Black citizens.