Patriot Prayer rally unravels in clash with counter-protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters and counter-protesters clashed at a Patriot Prayer rally that quickly unraveled Saturday afternoon.

The rally, which began around 12:30 p.m., started with the alt-right group standing in front of the Justice Center in downtown Portland. There were roughly 30 people in attendance for what some described as a protest against Antifa, while others said it was a Back the Blue demonstration. Several members of the group were armed with automatic weapons.

Armed members of the group Patriot Prayer hold a rally in front of the Justice Center in Portland August 15, 2020 (KOIN)

Meantime, Black Lives Matter counter-protesters had also gathered across the street.

A chase ensued around 1:15 p.m. through nearby downtown streets that led to both groups clashing. At one point, someone used pepper spray and another person used a paintball gun.

Counter-protesters blocked off an exit outside of a parking garage where several members of the Patriot Prayer group had parked their cars.

At 2 p.m., KOIN 6 News photojournalist Robby Sherman tweeted that at least two gunshots rang out in the area. No one appeared to be injured.

“That was about 15-20 minutes ago. We were shot at, unprovoked,” said one man who witnessed the incident. “The police are still not here. Two live rounds and the police have still not shown up.”

The sound of 2 gunshots rang out at this parking garage on SW3rd & Taylor st. Multiple Witnesses say they heard the gunshots. Not confirmed yet but a bystander said they were warning shots so they could get away from the counter protestors that had been pepper sprayed&paintballed pic.twitter.com/NHDR3vFpGv — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) August 15, 2020

One of the two rounds shot at counter protestors (BLM,antifa,community members,etc) today at SW 3rd & SW Taylor. No cops have been on scene yet it’s been over 20min since the shots. I talked to one of the men who was shot at. More details will follow @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/JduRF8NGIp — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) August 15, 2020

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said that while they had received reports of a scuffle, as well as the use of pepper spray and a paintball gun, they were “unaware of any evidence that there was gunfire.” Police said no one had reported being a victim of a crime, and that if anyone was victimized or had evidence of a crime, they were encouraged to report it for police to investigate.

Patriot Prayer was greeted by about 30 counter-protesters as the far-right organization held a flag waving event outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland on Saturday.

There were about 30 people in each group, KOIN 6 News saw.

This is a developing story.