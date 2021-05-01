‘Autonomous demonstrations’ expected in downtown Portland

At least two “autonomous demonstrations” are expected in downtown Portland Saturday night at 9 p.m. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two “autonomous demonstrations” are expected in downtown Portland Saturday night at 9 p.m., according to Twitter posts.

One demonstration is expected to start at Shemanski Park, and the other will be at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in South Portland.

Similar demonstrations have been happening for months in Portland with some people vandalizing buildings and setting fires near Portland Police precincts and other businesses across the city. The ICE facility has been a frequent target in Portland for these demonstrations since last summer.

Members of these groups often advocate for abolishing police, prisons and ICE on both social media and at these demonstrations.

The ICE building and other locations throughout Portland were the sites of various May Day marches and demonstrations earlier on Saturday. These events ended peacefully

Last week, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese amended booking criteria for the Multnomah County Jail. Now, people charged with reckless burning and 2nd-degree criminal mischief “are eligible for booking” into the jail.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as events develop.