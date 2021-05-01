Crowds gather for ‘autonomous demonstrations’ in Portland

At least two “autonomous demonstrations” are expected in downtown Portland Saturday night at 9 p.m. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 100 people are gathered at Shemanski Park in Southwest Portland for what appears to be a May Day “autonomous demonstration.”

Similar demonstrations have been happening for months in Portland with some people vandalizing buildings and setting fires near Portland Police precincts and other businesses across the city. The ICE facility has been a frequent target in Portland for these demonstrations since last summer.

Members of these groups often advocate for abolishing police, prisons and ICE on both social media and at these demonstrations.

Saturday afternoon, the ICE building and other locations throughout Portland were the sites of various May Day marches and demonstrations for worker and immigrant rights. At one point, federal law enforcement officers rushed outside to push people away from the property.

Daytime demonstrations wrapped up peacefully just after 5:30 p.m.

Last week, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese amended booking criteria for the Multnomah County Jail. Now, people charged with reckless burning and 2nd-degree criminal mischief “are eligible for booking” into the jail.

