Black Lives Matter events continue in Portland amid tensions with feds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland protests against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter continued Saturday, amid tensions between federal police presence and protesters.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. a Portland Artist Rally was organized at Peninsula Park. According to the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events, it was touted as a protest through art and performance. “Gather to celebrate the voices, art, and music of BIPOC from the Portland area…Please wear a mask!” the description reads.
An event titled PDX Protest: Bank of America Owes Reparations was scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 221 NW 21st Ave. Its description says it was a protest bringing awareness to Bank of America’s connections to slavery and demanding that they provide reparations to African people.
A Black Lives Matter event at Lents Park is set to kick off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is titled Take Back Our City: Occupy Lents Park and will feature a performance from local rapper Mic Crenshaw and guest speakers.
Finally, a Black Lives Matter March for Justice event was scheduled for 5 p.m. at Holladay Park, across from Lloyd Center, and ends at Pioneer Square. The description says to please wear a mask and bring friends.
