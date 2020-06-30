Night 33: Potluck, protests and dance party planned in Portland

The words “BLACK LIVES MATTER” projected on the side of Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several groups are leading protests and vigils around Portland as the city heads into it its 33rd consecutive night of demonstrations against police brutality.

PNW Youth Liberation Front and other organizations are holding a potluck at Peninsula Park Tuesday afternoon. That’s scheduled to evolve into a protest at 6 p.m.

A group called Snack Bloc also has a “vigil and Dance Party” scheduled for 8 p.m. to midnight at Revolution Hall in southeast Portland.

Windows and glass doors were broken around the Justice Center building Monday night following continued nightly protesting in downtown Portland. Police said they did not make any arrests at the time.

However, around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies said they heard people banging on the plywood on the west entrance of the building and smelled smoke. Deputies said they found 19-year-old Ronald Connolly next to a fire on the steps of the Justice Center and arrested him for arson. Deputies used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.