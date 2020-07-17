Black Lives Matter protests continue in Portland for 49th day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Black Lives Matter demonstrations continue in Portland even as tensions between the city and federal police have ramped up with the arrival of acting secretary of Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf Thursday.

Though Wolf’s main focus of contention was on violence at Hatfield Federal Courthouse in recent weeks, other areas of the city continue to hold peaceful demonstrations against police brutality and representation in education.

At 6 p.m. Thursday a March for Black Education organized by Black Youth Movement is scheduled to begin at King Elementary School and marching to Woodlawn. According to the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events, the march is to raise awareness to the lack of black representation in Portland Public Schools and the treatment of Black / Indigenous / people of color students and faculty. It’s slated to have speakers, demonstrators taking to the streets and snacks.

At 7 p.m. Thursday is a SE Portland Rally Against Police Brutality held at Laurelhurst Park. According to a tweet from PNW Youth Liberation Front, the event will begin at the north side of Laurelhurst park with a march scheduled and route to be determined.