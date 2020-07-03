Black Lives Matter protests: Sign wavers on Sellwood Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests continue in Portland in support of Black Lives Matter Thursday. Below is a list of protests taken from the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. there is a protest at Sellwood Bridge which is advertised as an event that welcomes everyone from kids to grandparents. Participants are encouraged to wear masks, bring signs and physical distance.

An Oak Grove sign-waving event happened from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Demonstrations began at the corner of Highway 99 and Oak Grove Blvd, near the Fred Meyer, and it’s a recurring event every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Also frrom 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. was the daily Northeast Portland sign waving These will be at multiple locations, including the corner of NE Cully and Prescott and the corner of NE Killingsworth and 42nd. The event is described as “small and peaceful,” family friendly and with room to spread out on street corners.

A nightly Brentwood-Darlington Neighborhood sign waving from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. will also take place at the corner of SE 72nd and Flavel St. The event will include families, mask wearing and social distancing.

Elsewhere in Southeast, at the corner of SE 50th and Division, is the nightly SE Neighborhood Vigil, slated for 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in support of Black Lives Matter. It is described as a family friendly event, with mask wearing and social distancing encouraged.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the corner of SE Foster Rd and 68th is the Foster Road Family Protest. “Respect social distancing, wear masks, bring your own snacks and stay safe! Bring signs!” reads the description.