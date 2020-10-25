BLM protesters march through Lake Oswego

Dozens march at the Moms for Black Lives march in Lake Oswego on October 25, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators in support of the Black Lives Matter movement marched through the streets of Lake Oswego Sunday in a coordinated protest called Moms United for Black Lives.

The demonstration began with a meeting at Rossman Park around 11 a.m. Sunday before the group started to march at noon.

The event was met with only a few counter-protesters donning Proud Boys attire and multiple vehicles with Trump flags.

