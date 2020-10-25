BLM protesters march through Lake Oswego

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators in support of the Black Lives Matter movement marched through the streets of Lake Oswego Sunday in a coordinated protest called Moms United for Black Lives.
The demonstration began with a meeting at Rossman Park around 11 a.m. Sunday before the group started to march at noon.
“Who got the power?””WE GOT THE POWER!” Chant the 70-80 demonstrators. #BlackLivesMatter march continues on A St in #LakeOswego #Oregon #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/IcVX6qtEAU— Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) October 25, 2020
The event was met with only a few counter-protesters donning Proud Boys attire and multiple vehicles with Trump flags.
