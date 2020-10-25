BLM protesters march through Lake Oswego

2020 Protests

Group starts demonstration at Rossman Park

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Dozens march at the Moms for Black Lives march in Lake Oswego on October 25, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators in support of the Black Lives Matter movement marched through the streets of Lake Oswego Sunday in a coordinated protest called Moms United for Black Lives.

The demonstration began with a meeting at Rossman Park around 11 a.m. Sunday before the group started to march at noon.

The event was met with only a few counter-protesters donning Proud Boys attire and multiple vehicles with Trump flags.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have updates forthcoming.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss