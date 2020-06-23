BLM protests resume across Portland in 4th week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following Juneteenth celebrations and a day of rest on Sunday, Rose City Justice returned on Monday to organize another Black Lives Matter rally and march at Jefferson High School.

Rose City Justice said Monday’s march will highlight the “life and passing of Kendra James,” a Black woman and mother who was killed by Portland police in 2003.

On Sunday night, protests outside of the Justice Center in downtown Portland continued for the 24th consecutive day. Portland police reported on Monday evening that 18 adults and one juvenile had been arrested from the previous night’s demonstration. The most common charges were for disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

