BLM street art in Eugene repaired after vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Eugene found the driver of a car that vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural.

The mural had been painted on the street on 8th Avenue between Mill and Ferry Road for Juneteenth, and had been permitted by the city.

Some time during Friday night, a car drove over the art and intentionally left skid marks through the painting.

The artists who made it said the vandalism won’t stop them from sharing their message of equality.

“Turning a negative into a positive is what people of color have had to do for years. We’ve had to turn every disadvantage into an advantage, so this just amplified that. It reminded me that it’s as prevalent as it was yesterday as it is today,” said one of the artists.

The art collective that created the mural was back out after the vandalism—they have already repainted the lettering that was damaged.