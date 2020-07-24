Blumenauer, Bonamici, others demand Acting DHS chief’s resignation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici, along with more than a dozen other members of Congress, are demanding Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf immediately resign as the city of Portland faces another tense night of protesters facing off with federal troops.

Blumenauer and Bonamici, whose districts include Portland, were joined by Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and a dozen other lawmakers in a letter to Wolf demanding he steps down after it was alleged unidentified federal officers were detaining protesters.

“Your leadership of this Department has been rife with mismanagement, including inciting xenophobia and recently using federal agents to disrupt lawful, constitutionally protected protests. In particular, we cannot accept the Department’s recent use of unidentified federal agents, in military gear, patrolling the city of Portland, Oregon in unmarked vehicles, nor can we accept recent plans to expand this tactic to other American cities,” the letter to Wolf read.

“After a career as a political hack and a longtime lobbyist for special interest clients, Chad Wolf went from orchestrating the Trump administration’s atrocious family separation policy to overseeing the kidnapping of protesters in Portland,” Blumenauer said in a statement. “Clearly, he is not fit to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and should resign immediately.”

Wolf, who made a surprise visit to Portland last week, has repeatedly described protesters outside of the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse as “violent anarchists” and a “violent mob,” including as recently as a Thursday when he was interviewed on CBS This Morning and criticized Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler the morning after the city leader was tear-gassed by federal troops.

“There [is] both peaceful protesting going on in Portland and very violent criminal activity going on in Portland and the mayor chose to go to that violent activity,” Wolf said. “He has legitimized criminal behavior by doing that.”

Read the full letter below: