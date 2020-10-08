Blumenauer: Deputization of PPB never should have happened

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the dispute between the City of Portland and federal officials continues over the lengthy deputation of 56 police officers, Rep. Earl Blumenauer is set to introduce legislation that would make sure local officials maintain control over their own officers.

On September 25, Governor Brown made Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton joint incident commanders of Portland for a 48-hour period covering an expected Proud Boys rally and related counterprotests.

She rescinded that order about 36 hours into it. But the Portland police officers who were federally deputized — along with 22 Multnomah County deputies — remain deputized through the end of 2020.

Mayor Ted Wheeler ordered the PPB officers to be undeputized. The US Marshals Office refused.

That prompted Blumenauer, the Democrat representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District which includes Portland, to put together the Keep Law Enforcement Local Act.

“The federal deputization of dozens of Portland police officers never should have been allowed to happen, especially with this lawless administration. What’s even more disturbing, however, is the fact that this deputization could last months against the wishes of local authorities,” Blumenauer said in a statement. “My legislation will ensure that police can’t patrol our city as federal agents when local leaders have made clear that such overreach is unacceptable.”

Blumenauer’s plan would allow local officials to withdraw consent of deputization at any time, and would limit the US Marshals Service to only deputize officers with the express consent of the local government.

“We have seen the Trump administration push the boundaries here. They’ve been involved with activities that actually have made matters worse and to see this most recent activity to deputize local law enforcement and then to have that stretch until the end of the year, I think is a grotesque abuse,” Blumenauer told KOIN 6 News.

He said he believes that “commandeering local police” would not be upheld in court, “but we want to cure the ambiguity with this legislation.”

The congressman added that there “may be times when state and local officials want to federally deputize law enforcement under their control. At the same time, the Constitution allows them to end that whenever they choose. We will make that clear to Trump, Barr, and their political appointees in Oregon.”

Blumenauer said he wasn’t surprised but disappointed the Trump Administration refused to rescind the deputization.

“In the past this has not been a problem. There’s been agreements and understandings about how these things work and not a hint of abuse like this and I think this is a real potential for abuse.”

Congress is currently not in session but Blumenauer believes “a very significant number of authorities, local governments, state government as well as members of Congress who will join in advancing this legislation.”

Last week, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said she “will not stand for deputized officers on our streets” and wants Mayor Ted Wheeler and PPB Chief Chuck Lovell to pull those officers immediately.

Until the designation for those officers is rescinded, Hardesty is “asking my colleagues to join me in demanding the Police Commissioner and Police chief pull the deputized officers immediately.”