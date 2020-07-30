Bonamici, Congress to debate fed officers in protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of George Floyd spurred nationwide calls for police reform. Now several members of Congress are set to advance a plan to get unidentified federal law enforcement officers banned from participating in protests.

Suzanne Bonamici, the US House representative for Oregon’s 1st District, joined AM Extra to talk about the details of the amendment, how it would be enforced and her views of the ongoing protests in Portland.