Boys and Girls Club van damaged during Friday riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, a Boys and Girls Club van was damaged during the riot at the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct. A window was broken by a golf ball.
At the time, the van was parked in the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, next door to the precinct. Employees said they have no reason to believe the vandalism was intentional, but repairs will be $200-400.
The Boys and Girls Club is a non-profit, donations to their work can be made online here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.