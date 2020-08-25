Boys and Girls Club van damaged during Friday riot

2020 Protests

Repairs will cost around $300

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

Broken window of a Boys and Girls Club van. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, a Boys and Girls Club van was damaged during the riot at the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct. A window was broken by a golf ball.

At the time, the van was parked in the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, next door to the precinct. Employees said they have no reason to believe the vandalism was intentional, but repairs will be $200-400.

The golf ball that broke the window of a Boys and Girls Club van. (PPB)

The Boys and Girls Club is a non-profit, donations to their work can be made online here.

