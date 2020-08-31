Brown asks more agencies to help quell Portland violence

Gov. Kate Brown's plan comes on the heels of a deadly shooting near protests in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s new strategy to protect free speech and end the nightly violence in Portland calls on the help of law enforcement agencies that haven’t been involved in the protests before now.

Brown’s strategy, which was released Sunday, will utilize more local, state and federal law enforcement resources to help the Portland Police Bureau spend more time on investigations and arresting violent protesters. The plan calls on Oregon State Police to continue assisting the PPB while the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will need to maintain enough space in its jail to hold anyone booked for violent behavior.

But Brown has also asked the Clackamas and Washington county sheriff’s offices and the Gresham Police Department to provide personnel and resources to the PPB. All three agencies told KOIN 6 News they didn’t know about the request until Brown released her plan on Sunday.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the PPB for comment on these changes.

“I don’t believe all these details are worked out. The Governor just announced this yesterday and Command and the Mayor are still discussing,” said a PPB spokesperson.

Brown said the strategy depends on the cooperation of the various law enforcement agencies she’s called upon.

“This is no different than the mutual aid agreements that have been happening in this region for years,” Brown told KOIN 6 News Monday. “Certainly it’s critically important that we all work collaboratively to help end the violence in Portland and we are requesting assistance from our local partners and I am hopeful that they can step up and assist.”

The new strategy also calls on the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute “serious” criminal offenses including arson and physical violence — but the DA’s office said this directive isn’t new and doesn’t change the protest policy they implemented on Aug. 11. Local FBI and U.S. attorneys will also help investigate protest-related crimes under Brown’s plan.

Protests — which have frequently devolved into clashes between police and anti-law enforcement groups — have stretched on for more than 90 days since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The nightly violence in Portland escalated Saturday night when one person was shot and killed near clashes between supporters of President Trump and counter-protesters at a “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally.” KOIN 6 News witnessed two men yelling and having an altercation near SW 3rd and Alder around 8:45 p.m. Someone sprayed mace and then someone pulled out a gun. KOIN 6 News heard shots fired. A wounded man was seen on the ground and the suspect took off running, according to witnesses.

Police said the victim — identified Monday as 39-year-old Aaron J. Danielson of Portland — died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to The Associated Press, the shooting victim was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.

In her statement about the new law enforcement plan, Brown said she will “not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets.

“Time and again, from Charlottesville to Kenosha to Portland, we have seen the tragic outcome when armed right-wing vigilantes take matters into their own hands. Gun violence is never, ever the answer.”

Despite Brown releasing her new plan less than two days after the deadly shooting in downtown Portland, the governor said her office was “starting the conversation about this plan last week.”

“I think the goal here is to keep the community safe and to ensure that protests can continue peacefully and we’re gonna give it a shot,” Brown told KOIN 6 News. “If it doesn’t work we’ll try something else but I think it’s really important in this time that we try something.”

The governor said she also plans to create a community forum that will include Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Black protest organizers and community leaders to work toward racial justice and police reform in the city.

“I think it’s important folks see that it’s not just about the law enforcement side, it’s not just about public safety, it also has to be about how do we move forward, how do we create, re-envision, re-imagine a community that enables all of us to thrive and that’s also key work and it’s something that we all can participate in,” said Brown.