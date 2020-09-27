Brown ends joint incident command following Proud Boys rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has rescinded her order that established a joint incident command structure for law enforcement in Portland. The move followed the conclusion of Saturday’s planned demonstrations by the far-right, designated hate group Proud Boys.

On Friday, Brown made Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton joint incident commanders of Portland for a 48-hour period. The agencies had been brought in to assist the Portland Police Bureau in preventing violence and containing clashes between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators surrounding the Proud Boys’ presence.

“I would like to thank the law enforcement officers of the Oregon State Police, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Bureau, and other local law enforcement agencies for their professionalism as they executed this plan to prevent confrontations and violence,” said Governor Brown Sunday. “I would also like to thank Oregonians for not rising to the bait when the Proud Boys came from out of town to express their hateful views yesterday. When we all work together as a community to keep the peace, we can keep Oregonians safe while still allowing free expression under the First Amendment.”

Dozens of people began to show up two hours before the planned Proud Boys rally that officially began at noon at Delta Park. Some packed into the beds of pickup trucks, and many were wearing some sort of militarized body armor — including helmets and protective vests.

Two other simultaneous rallies at Peninsula Park and at Vanport brought large crowds to hear speakers and act in solidarity for their stance against what they see as growing fascism in this country.

There were no large interactions between the groups, which were relatively close to each other but separated by a large police presence.