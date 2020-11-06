Brown extends Unified Command order over Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second time, Gov. Kate Brown extended her executive order to keep a Unified Command structure in place in the wake of post-election protests in Portland.

The order, which puts the Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in charge and includes the Portland Police Bureau, now remains in place through 8 p.m. Sunday. Brown also put the National Guard on standby to respond to any issues and activated them Wednesday night when a riot broke out.

Thursday night, Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s house was targeted by demonstrators for the fourth time this week. The damage and intimidation was condemned by both Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty

In a statement Friday, the governor said, “As we enter the weekend, I am calling on Oregonians to express themselves peacefully. We have a long history of exercising our First Amendment rights in Oregon, but political violence, intimidation, and property destruction solve nothing.”

