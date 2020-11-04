Brown extends unified command over Portland through Friday

2020 Protests

Governor's move aims to further 'keep peace and protect free speech in Portland'

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie addresses the media in Portland as Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese looks on, October 29, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown extended her executive order aimed to prevent and suppress any violent outbreaks in Portland following the release of Tuesday’s Presidential Election results.

The order–which was first issued on Monday–establishes a joint incident command structure allowing multiple agencies to respond to election-related unrest. Under ORS Chapter 401, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police are put in joint command of public safety in Portland. Brown had also said she would call in the National Guard if need be.

The order had been set to expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday but will now run through Friday, November 6 until 5 p.m. unless earlier rescinded or extended, according to Brown’s office.

“Across the United States, elections officials are working hard to ensure that every vote is counted, and it may be several days until we know the results of this election,” said Governor Brown in a release Wednesday. “It’s important to trust the process, and the system that has ensured free and fair elections in this country through the decades, even in times of great crisis.

“All Oregonians have the right to free expression and peaceful assembly. But political violence, intimidation, and property destruction will not be tolerated. We are all in this together––so let’s work together to keep our fellow Oregonians safe.”

