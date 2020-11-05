Brown on rioters: ‘Indiscriminate destruction solves nothing’

At least 10 people were arrested after a riot was declared in Portland on Wednesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement in response to the riot that took place in downtown Portland overnight.

Brown’s statement comes after two groups of protesters converged in downtown Portland Wednesday evening, with one group going to Waterfront Park and the other blocking the Morrison Bridge and vandalizing small businesses and churches along West Burnside.

By the end of the night, a riot was declared and at least 10 people were arrested.

“Two groups gathered in downtown Portland last night. One group demonstrated peacefully for hours by the waterfront. Their clarion call advocating for racial justice and Black lives has resonated with Oregonians and driven real reform over the past several months,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, a second group of self-styled anarchist protesters, some armed, also marched downtown last night, with no discernible goal other than to cause violence and vandalism.”

Authorities said they arrested a man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail — which was later determined to be a firework — at officers. That man was wearing a tactical vest and had a loaded rifle with additional magazines, an improved explosive device, a knife and cans of spray paint, according to the Unified Command.

Body armor and weapons seized by the Unified Command during a riot in downtown Portland, November 4, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement said they had also seized commercial-grade fireworks and hammers throughout the night.

Brown’s statement decried the individuals who “shattered the windows of a church that feeds Oregonians in need, a women-owned and operated business that raises money for immigrant and women’s rights, and many other storefronts.”

“Indiscriminate destruction solves nothing,” she said. “These are acts of privilege.”

Brown said she activated the National Guard at the request of the Joint Command. Members of the National Guard assisted with crowd management and performed highly-visible patrols around downtown.

“These are Oregonians like you and me, who have volunteered their time and taken leave from their jobs and their families to keep the streets of Portland safe,” Brown said. “For weeks, Oregonians have called for an end to the violence. I will continue to do everything in my power to keep the peace in Portland and make sure that people can make their voices heard safely.”

MultCo D.A. Responds

The Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt denounced the overnight destruction on Thursday morning, as well. In a statement, Schmidt called the damage done to various shops and small businesses “unacceptable and criminal.” He said his office is fully committed to prosecuting those who engaged in Wednesday night’s destructive conduct.

