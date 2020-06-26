Local business owners react to Portland protests

"People are going to do what they do. I can only control me."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating criminal activity and processing arrests following a protest that ended in fires, clashes and looting near the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct overnight.

KOIN 6 News crews captured the broken windows of Bank of America and neighboring clothing business, Top to Bottom — these were at least two buildings victims of vandalism. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is home to many minority business owners, including Black-owned businesses.​

We spoke to a business owner who was cleaning up the area to help out, and he says he’s tired of the vandalism. ​

“People are going to do what they do. I can only control me,” business owner Brandon Dean said. “If people want to keep coming out here destructing stuff? Me and my business are going to do whatever we can to pitch in.”​

According to police, the north side of the North Precinct was set ablaze around 2:15 a.m. In response, officers used CS gas, a type of tear gas, to disperse the crowd — a few canisters of which were thrown back at police by some protesters. Earlier in the night, demonstrators reportedly attempted to create an autonomous zone outside the precinct before an unlawful assembly was declared.

At one point in the early morning, protesters and officers physically clashed as police tried to move them from the area. Some protesters shot paintballs at the officers’ face shields, rendering them unable to see. Police say crowd control munitions were used at this time.

Protesters gather around a fire set overnight. (Courtesy: James Martin)

Graffiti on a store broken into during Portland protests in the early hours of Friday. June 26, 2020. (PPB)

Protesters set the north side of PPB’s North Precinct on fire during protests overnight. (PPB)

The majority of protesters dispersed around 3:30 a.m., according to PPB. Police said multiple officers suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the demonstrations.

They also said four arrests were made, some for assaults or attempted assaults on police. More information on those arrests is forthcoming. Police said the protests overnight were notably more aggressive than those seen in recent weeks.