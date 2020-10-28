Candlelight vigil held for Philadelphia’s Walter Wallace

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crowd of people paid their respects for a Black man shot and killed by Philadelphia police by holding a candlelight vigil outside Portland’s Justice Center on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon after officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon, according to police.

Officers found the man, later identified as Walter Wallace, who was holding a knife, police spokesperson Tanya Little said. Officers ordered Wallace to drop the knife, but he instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times,” Little said.

Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Little said.

The shooting sparked protests in Philadelphia Monday night. Police had previously said 30 officers were injured in the Monday night unrest, most of them hit with thrown objects like bricks. One officer was still hospitalized Tuesday with a broken leg after being purposely run over by a pickup truck, police said.

Throughout the day Tuesday, state and local officials called for transparency and a thorough investigation, including the release of body camera footage from the two officers who fired their weapons.

In Portland, several dozen people joined a candlelit vigil Tuesday night to remember Wallace. Protests have rocked the Rose City since the death of George Floyd in May and have often turned violent as demonstrators demand sweeping reforms to policing practices and justice for Black communities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.