After Chauvin verdict, Portland braces for protests

A portrait of George Floyd and the phrase “I can’t breathe” is painted on the boarded-up storefront of the Apple store in downtown Portland. This week it was repaired by the original artist after being vandalized over the weekend. August 10, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shortly after former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, protest organizers in Portland called for a “standby protest” the next 2 nights in downtown Portland.

Organizers want people to gather beginning at 7 p.m. to “celebrate George’s life” and go “all out for Duante Wright.”

The gathering comes a day after a group of about 80 marched through Northeast Portland and smashed windows of businesses and non-profits, including the Blazers Boys & Girls Club. Last week there were 3 riots in Portland from similar events.

Mayor Ted Wheeler held a press conference moments before the verdict was read on Tuesday, saying Oregon State Police have been made available to assist the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. He also declared a State of Emergency to open resources.

PPB said they’re aware of the expected gathering Tuesday night and encourage people to exercise their First Amendment rights lawfully.

But the organizers want those attending to wear black and not bring cameras.

“That is an indication that some individuals intend to commit crimes and do not want there to be photographic evidence,” PPB officials said. “A phrase on the flyer, ‘be water,’ suggests that they intend to move rapidly to help avoid law enforcement.”

Acting PPB Chief Chris Davis said, “Those who think it is acceptable to put others’ lives and livelihoods at risk through dangerous acts of violence and destruction are not furthering the cause for system change, but setting our entire community back by tearing it apart. This is not advancing any racial justice.”

KOIN 6 News will follow the events as they develop Tuesday night.