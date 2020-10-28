City Council blocks deputized officers from working with feds

Members of PPB’s Rapid Response Team were deputized as Federal Marshals prior to a large protest, September 26, 2020 (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council passed a binding resolution that serves as official policy to block the city’s deputized officers from working with federal law enforcement officers.

Last month, 56 PPB officers were deputized by US Marshals prior to an announced Proud Boys protest and counter-protest. Being deputized means confrontations with them can lead to federal charges.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said the resolution will ensure Portlanders rights to free speech and assembly without facing what she referred to as “bogus federal crimes.”

The final part of the resolution reads:

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, this Resolution is binding City Policy. This Resolution may be cited in any court, or other proceeding, by any person as evidence of the City’s official position that the Deputation is unlawful, unconstitutional, and of no further force or effect.”

The US Attorney’s Office for Oregon had no comment on the resolution.